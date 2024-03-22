Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Murder Mystery Solved: Suspended Cop Shoots Businessman Over Wife's Alleged Affair |

The Waluj MIDC police have cracked the murder case of a businessman, who was fatally shot in a secluded area at the foothills of Khavlya Mountain in Waluj on March 17. Preliminary investigations revealed that a suspended police constable, suspecting his wife of having an affair with the victim, committed the crime. The perpetrator, identified as Rameshwar Kale, was a head constable with the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police and was under suspension in an anti-corruption case. His accomplice, Namdev Jagtap, has also been arrested.

The victim, Sachin Sahebrao Narode (35), hailing from Sillegaon in Gangapur tehsil and residing in the Sajapur area, was shot dead around 7pm on Sunday. Initially, a case against an unknown assailant was filed at the Waluj MIDC police station.

During the investigation, it emerged that Kale harboured suspicions about his wife's relationship with Narode, leading to the fatal shooting. Kale had been monitoring Narode's movements for several days and seized the opportunity when Narode was in a secluded spot near his residence. Kale shot him at close range in the back of his head.

Kale frequently quarrelled with his wife over his suspicions, leading to their separation. Despite having a daughter, Kale's doubts persisted, prompting him to follow Narode after his suspension.

Narode had been residing with his family in Krantinagar, Sajapur, for several months. He previously ran a business selling automobile spare parts, which had ceased operations four months prior. Subsequently, he ventured into the sand trading business and also worked as a property agent.