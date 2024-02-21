Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation Under Fire For Inaction On Illegal Hoardings - PHOTOS INSIDE

FPJ

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is increasingly marred by the proliferation of illegal hoardings and banners, gradually transforming into a hub of visual pollution. Despite this, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) remains inactive, failing to address the issue.

During the G-20 meeting held in the city, efforts were made to beautify the entire city by painting walls and removing illegal hoardings. However, following the conclusion of the meeting, illegal hoardings have resurfaced across the city. Roads, intersections, and streets are now cluttered with banners and hoardings advertising political figures, educational institutions, hospitals, coaching classes, and birthday wishes for leaders. Shockingly, even statues of revered figures and national heroes at various intersections are obscured by these unsightly banners. Additionally, hoardings have encroached upon flyovers and road dividers.

According to High Court guidelines, the Municipal Corporation is mandated to take action against those responsible for erecting illegal hoardings. However, despite these directives, the corporation has remained inactive in recent months. Residents are demanding punitive action against these illegal hoardings to prevent further defacement of the city.