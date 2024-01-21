Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation Cracks Down On 27 Illegal Water Connections In Anandnagar |

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) disconnected approximately 27 illegal water connections at Anandnagar near Aam Khas Maidan, an official said on Sunday.

Residents had acquired these unauthorised water connections across different parts of the city by tampering with the main pipeline of the CSMC. Under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G Srikanth, the administration launched a campaign to identify and eliminate illegal water connections. The initiative is rigorously enforced by the illegal water connection squad chief, Santosh Wahule.

Legal and regularly tax-paying residents with authorised connections often face water shortages due to these illegal connections. Many residents lodged complaints with the Municipal Commissioner, prompting the implementation of a crackdown on illegal water connections.

On Thursday, the squad targeted Anandnagar, near VIP Road and Aam Khas Maidan, discovering that 27 individuals had obtained illegal water connections by cutting 150 mm pipelines. To prevent any resistance from residents during the operation, a robust police presence was deployed.

In a previous operation on Wednesday, the squad disconnected 39 illegal water connections in the Barudgar Nala area. The action was carried out by Deputy Engineer Milind Bhamre, squad Engineer Rohit Ingale, Junior Engineer Sachin Veldode, Hemant Hiwarale, Vaibhav Bhatkar, Swapnil Paikade, Tamit Pathan, Mohd Sharif, Sagar Dighole, Tushar Potpallewar, and others.