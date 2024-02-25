Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation Clears Encroachment On DP Road After Legal Dispute

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) cleared the encroachment on the Development Plan (DP) Road on Saturday.

The work on the DP Road, stretching from Government Cancer Hospital to Kamal Talav to the Himayat Baug area, was obstructed by a tin shed established by resident Mirza Mehmood Baig, Mirza Ashraf Ali Baig without prior permission from the corporation.

Baig had set up the shed using iron angles and tin sheets around ten days ago, causing traffic congestion and hindering the progress of the DP Road work. The crowded road often experienced minor accidents. Baig, claiming the land as his own, demanded compensation from the corporation and even approached the court, but the decision favoured the corporation.

Under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G Srikanth, the anti-encroachment squad discussed the issue with Baig approximately eight days ago. Baig was directed to communicate in writing with the corporation if he had any claims about the land. Despite assurances that he would remove the shed himself, Baig did not take action, impeding the ongoing road work.

Thus, on Saturday, the anti-encroachment squad removed the encroachment, executing the action under the guidance of Srikanth, Additional Commissioner Saurabh Joshi, Deputy Commissioner Mangesh Deore, Assistant Commissioner Sanjay Suradkar, Syed Jamshed, Ravindra Desai, and others.