Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Commissioner G Srikanth Addresses Residents' Concerns In Shambhunagar |

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) Commissioner and Administrator G Srikanth visited the Shambhunagar locality on Tuesday to interact with residents about civic amenities.

He reviewed existing facilities and noted residents' complaints, assuring them that issues would be promptly resolved.

Local women expressed concerns about irregular water supply, receiving water only once a week. Srikanth acknowledged the city's water problem, citing an ongoing water pipeline project that, once implemented, would address the issue and provide regular water supply.

Residents also complained about irregular garbage disposal, leading to issues with stray dogs. Srikanth directed officials to address this concern and ensure daily garbage disposal.

Some residents highlighted that only half of the area had access to municipal corporation water pipelines, while the rest relied on tankers. Srikanth assured them that the water pipeline scheme would be completed soon, providing adequate water to the entire area daily.

During his visit, Srikanth inspected an open nullah and instructed officials to construct a safety wall along the nullah to prevent accidents. Ward Engineer Sanjay Konbade, Ward Officer Bharat Birare, PRO Ahmed Tausif, and others were present during the visit.