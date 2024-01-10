Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vikas Mate, Harsh Lakhotiya, Harjyot Kaur Arora And 37 students clear CA Final Exam | icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared the results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) final examination and CA Intermediate held in November 2023 on Tuesday. Over 40 students from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar cleared the examination.

Chairman of ICAI's local branch, CA Ganesh Bhalerao, stated that 584 candidates appeared for the examination, with 96 students successfully passing. For Group I, a total of 180 students appeared, and 13 of them cleared the exam. In Group II, 190 students appeared, with 37 successfully passing. For both groups, 214 students appeared, and 21 successfully cleared both group exams.

List of city toppers

CA Vikas Mate secured the 1st rank from the city, followed by CA Harsh Lakhotiya in 2nd place, CA Harjyot Kaur Arora in 3rd place, CA Harshal Patni in 4th place, and CA Krishna Somani in 5th place.

City Branch Chairman CA Ganesh Bhalerao, Branch Vice Chairperson CA Rupali Bothara, Branch Secretary CA Mahesh Indani, Treasurer CA Kedar Pande, WICASA Chairman CA Amol Godha, and Past Chairman CA Yogesh Agrawal congratulated the newly qualified Chartered Accountants on joining the CA Fraternity.

Among the students who have qualified as CAs are Manoj Jadhav, Rushikesh Gaikwad, Rutvik Gunjal, Saurabh Chunke, Rudrani Bayas, Sadiya Pathan, Ankita Anvikar, Priyanka Jain, Arpal Pahade, Rahul Toshniwal, Kalyani Patni, Santoshi Mundada, Ninad Jarwala, Samruddhi Mundada, Bhavesh Pncha, Girma Chaudhary, Amardeep Kaur Kaushal, Tejashri Patil, Rushabh Surana, Kunal Chendkapure, Yash Kharrote, Deepak Wadekar, Rushikesh Wargane, Amit Runwal, Govind Darak, Rahul Kulkarni, Krishna Darak, Saurabh Mande, Rushabh Kasliwal, Shubham Mantri, Aditya Jethliya, Rammilan Jangid, Sagar Shedute, Rishikesh Gawali, Gayatri Saggam, and others.