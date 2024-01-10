CA Final, Intermediate Results Announced, Bhopal Topper Pratham Clears Exam In First Attempt

Pratham Jain |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Pratham Jain, topped the city in the CA Final and CA Intermediate Exams scoring 510 marks out of 800. The results of the exam conducted in November 2023, were announced by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Tuesday.

Palash Agrawal, Soumya Sahita, Ritika Vajpayee and Vivek Gupta were among the other toppers from Bhopal.

Pratham, who is from Raisen, cleared the exam in his first attempt. The son of school-teacher parents, Pratham said that he studied for 10-12 hours every day. “There are no coaching classes for CA exams but I watched online lectures,” he said.

Pratham said he did not expect to top, though he had expected to perform well. He said that ‘consistency and hard work’ were his success mantras. Giving the credit for his success to his family and friends, he said that he chatted with his friends to burn stress.

Besides, the result of the CA Intermediate examination was also released in which out of 457 students, only 52 students passed. In this examination, Tanya Pratap got 37th rank and Prateek Chandwani got 44th rank. Mehak Jain, Kasak Dadlani and Uday Kumar Sahu cleared the exam. Tanya Pratap got 587 marks out of 800.

ICAI has announced that the post-qualification course Diploma on Management and Business Finance examination will be conducted between January 29 and February 2.