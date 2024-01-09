Class 8 Student Alleges Molesting By Stepdaughter In Bhopal | Representative Image

A case of alleged molestation has surfaced in the Awadhpuri locality, involving a class 8 student. Following the survivor's complaint, Mahila Thana registered a case on Sunday, charging the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, according to a report by Times of India. The accused was subsequently arrested.

According to the 17-year-old survivor's complaint, her parents separated when she was three years old, and her mother later married her stepfather. Over the past two months, the stepfather, who operates a fast food kiosk, allegedly molested her.

Victim confided in her mother

Initially, she kept silent about the incidents, but as the harassment persisted, she confided in her mother. Subsequently, the survivor reported the matter to Mahila Thana, leading to the registration of a case and the arrest of the accused.

The arrested individual was presented before the court, which ordered his detention in jail. Ongoing investigations are being conducted to gather further details surrounding the case. The authorities are committed to ensuring a thorough examination of the allegations and delivering justice in accordance with the law.