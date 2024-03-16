Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mumbai University Clinches Championship In ‘Indradhanush’

Mumbai University secured the inter-university ‘Indradhanush’ Youth Festival Championship for the 18th time. The renowned film actress Sonali Kulkarni distributed prizes to the winners of the youth festival held at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) here on Friday. Mumbai University has claimed the championship since 2003, except in 2013 when it was the runner-up, informed the Mumbai University cultural coordinator Nilesh Save.

BAMU hosted the 19th ‘Indradhanush’ Youth Festival this year. Mumbai University clinched eight first prizes, five second prizes, and seven third prizes in various cultural events including music and drama. Sudhanshu Soman and Mohak Matkar secured cash prizes worth ₹10,000. Shivaji University earned 12 prizes and became the runners-up. SNDT University won 13 prizes, and Savitribai Phule Pune University won 10 prizes. BAMU managed only three prizes.

Mumbai University was awarded the Radhbai Vasantrao Rannekar General Winning trophy, while Shivaji University won the Chandrakant Yashwant Bandekar General runners-up trophy.

During the prize distribution ceremony, Sonali Kulkarni emphasized the importance of highlighting social issues through artistic expressions. She stated that there should always be some social messages in the work of any artist as artists are always indebted to society.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Vijay Fulari, Pro-VC Dr. Valmik Sarwade, Registrar Dr. Prashant Amrutkar, Dr. Gajanan Sanap, Adv. Dattatray Bhange, Dr. Kailas Ambhore, and others were present. The next youth festival will be organized at Punjabrao Deshmukh Agricultural University, Akola, between November 3 to 7.