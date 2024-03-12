PHOTOS: 'Indradhanush' Youth Festival Kicks Off With Fervor At BAMU

By: Manish Gajbhiye | March 12, 2024
The state-level inter-university youth festival 'Indradhanush' commenced on Monday with great enthusiasm at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU)
Governor and Chancellor Ramesh Bais, along with Vice Chancellor Dr. Vijay Fulari, inaugurated the festival via video conferencing
Addressing the online audience, Bais expressed his happiness in addressing student participants from various universities in the state
Later, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fulari, CP Manoj Lohiya, Pro-VC Dr. Valmik Sarwade, and other dignitaries lit the traditional lamp
Earlier, participants and students marched to the inauguration hall in a morning procession organized before the inaugural function
Over the next five days, students will engage in various programs including 29 different art forms, including light music, dance, one-act plays, silent drama, rangoli, caricature, etc
The festival will take place from March 11 to 15, and a total of 875 artists, comprising 414 boys and 461 girls from 24 universities, will present their talents on the five stages
Five stages have been set up on the BAMU premises for the festival
The valedictory function is scheduled for March 15 at 11 AM, featuring renowned actress Sonali Kulkarni