Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MoUs Worth ₹4,661 Crore Accomplished At District Investment Conference

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The district-level Investment Conference has successfully forged Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with approximately 241 industrial units, resulting in an investment of ₹4,661 crore and the creation of around 15,665 jobs.

The Investment Conference-2024 took place at the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture’s (MASSIA) Shrimati Ratnamala Balasaheb Pawar Hall in Chikalthana MIDC on Saturday. District Collector Dilip Swami, Assistant Commissioners, Employment and Skill Development Guidance Centre representatives Swapnil Rathod and Suresh Warade, Manager of the District Apex Bank Mangesh Kedar, MASSIA President Anil Patil, Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) President Dushyant Patil, Joint Director of Industries B. T. Yashwante, Regional Officer MIDC Chetan Girase, and others graced the occasion.

District Collector Dilip Swami presented copies of the MoUs to the industries in the presence of the dignitaries. Industry experts expressed that numerous investment opportunities exist in the hospitality and tourism sectors within the district. Yashwante provided detailed information about government schemes related to industries and encouraged beneficiaries to leverage them. He also informed attendees about the state government's new IT policy.

Industry expert Mithun Aush discussed upcoming opportunities in electric vehicles, while Mr. Sunil Raithattha, Managing Director of Vinodrai Engineers Pvt Ltd., addressed the export policy for industries. Amol Mohite spoke about changing trends in export industries, and Prasad Kokil shed light on new opportunities in industries.