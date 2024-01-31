Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Missing 23-Year-Old Youth Found Dead In Lake |

A 23-year-old youth, missing for two days, was discovered dead in a lake at the Wadgaon Kolhati area in Waluj on Tuesday afternoon.

Brick kiln workers spotted a body floating on the lake's surface around 2pm on Tuesday and promptly alerted the Waluj MIDC police. Police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the scene, with jawans including KT Suryawanshi, DN Chand, NS Kumawat, SG Mahale, NS Pakhare, and others retrieving the body from the lake.

Upon investigation, authorities identified the deceased as Shubham Somnath Jeughale (23, Wadgaon), who had been missing since Monday. The police transferred the body to the government hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival. A case of accidental death has been filed with the Waluj MIDC police station.

Jeughale resided with his parents and younger brother in Sitanagar, Wadgaon. He went missing on Monday evening, prompting his family to search for him extensively without success. Police are currently investigating whether his death resulted from an accident or foul play.