 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mild Tremor Hits Some Areas In Latur district
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mild Tremor Hits Some Areas In Latur district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mild Tremor Hits Some Areas In Latur district

Around 11.50 am to 12 pm, sound was heard below the earth's surface in Aurad Shahjani village and the National Centre for Seismology informed, an official release said.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, March 28, 2024, 12:06 PM IST
article-image

A tremor of 2.6 magnitude was recorded in a couple of villages in Latur district on Wednesday afternoon, an official said. No loss of life or property is reported.

Around 11.50 am to 12 pm, sound was heard below the earth's surface in Aurad Shahjani village and the National Centre for Seismology informed, an official release said.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Two Earthquakes Of Magnitude 4.5 & 3.6 Hit Hingoli Within 10 Minutes
article-image

"A tremor was recorded at around 12.15 pm whose epicentre was located between Gangapur and Peth villages," it said.

Aurad Shahjani is located about 52 km away from Killari village, which was worst hit by an earthquake of 6.2 magnitude on September 30, 1993.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maratha Quota Agitators Attempt To Block Pankaja Munde's Convoy In Beed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maratha Quota Agitators Attempt To Block Pankaja Munde's Convoy In Beed

Pune Viral Video: Shirur MP Amol Kolhe Touches Feet Of Lok Sabha Election Opponent Shivajirao...

Pune Viral Video: Shirur MP Amol Kolhe Touches Feet Of Lok Sabha Election Opponent Shivajirao...

Pune Video: Man Falls While Trying To Board Moving Train, MSF Staffer Comes To Rescue

Pune Video: Man Falls While Trying To Board Moving Train, MSF Staffer Comes To Rescue

From Fines To Ticket Usage Time: 5 Essential Things To Know Before Taking The Pune Metro

From Fines To Ticket Usage Time: 5 Essential Things To Know Before Taking The Pune Metro

PHOTOS: Ravindra Dhangekar, Murlidhar Mohol, And Vasant More Discuss Pune's Vision At Wadeshwar...

PHOTOS: Ravindra Dhangekar, Murlidhar Mohol, And Vasant More Discuss Pune's Vision At Wadeshwar...