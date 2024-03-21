Maharashtra: Two Earthquakes Of Magnitude 4.5 & 3.6 Hit Hingoli Within 10 Minutes |

In concerning news, two earthquakes struck Maharashtra's Hingoli city early on Thursday, within a span of 10 minutes.

According to information shared by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the first tremor, measuring 4.5 on the Richter Scale, occurred at nearly 6:08am. It struck at a depth of 10km within the city.

The second earthquake hit at nearly 6:19am, measuring 3.6 on the Richter Scale, also at a depth of 10km, as informed by the NCS.

As of now, there have been no reports of any damage to property or loss of lives due to the earthquakes.