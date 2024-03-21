 Maharashtra: Two Earthquakes Of Magnitude 4.5 & 3.6 Hit Hingoli Within 10 Minutes
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMaharashtra: Two Earthquakes Of Magnitude 4.5 & 3.6 Hit Hingoli Within 10 Minutes

Maharashtra: Two Earthquakes Of Magnitude 4.5 & 3.6 Hit Hingoli Within 10 Minutes

As of now, there have been no reports of any damage to property or loss of lives due to the earthquakes

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, March 21, 2024, 08:38 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Two Earthquakes Of Magnitude 4.5 & 3.6 Hit Hingoli Within 10 Minutes |

In concerning news, two earthquakes struck Maharashtra's Hingoli city early on Thursday, within a span of 10 minutes.

According to information shared by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the first tremor, measuring 4.5 on the Richter Scale, occurred at nearly 6:08am. It struck at a depth of 10km within the city.

The second earthquake hit at nearly 6:19am, measuring 3.6 on the Richter Scale, also at a depth of 10km, as informed by the NCS.

As of now, there have been no reports of any damage to property or loss of lives due to the earthquakes.

Read Also
10 PHOTOS Of Spring's Awakening: Pune Flourishes With Floral Farewell To Winter
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Bajrang Sonawane? Ajit Pawar Loyalist From Beed Joins Sharad Pawar's Faction (VIDEO)

Who Is Bajrang Sonawane? Ajit Pawar Loyalist From Beed Joins Sharad Pawar's Faction (VIDEO)

Pune News: 5 Nigerians, 2 Others Arrested; Drugs Worth ₹35 Lakh Seized

Pune News: 5 Nigerians, 2 Others Arrested; Drugs Worth ₹35 Lakh Seized

Maharashtra: Two Earthquakes Of Magnitude 4.5 & 3.6 Hit Hingoli Within 10 Minutes

Maharashtra: Two Earthquakes Of Magnitude 4.5 & 3.6 Hit Hingoli Within 10 Minutes

Breakthrough Knee Surgery Conducted In New Delhi, Revolutionising Treatment Options For Joint Pain...

Breakthrough Knee Surgery Conducted In New Delhi, Revolutionising Treatment Options For Joint Pain...

10 PHOTOS Of Spring's Awakening: Pune Flourishes With Floral Farewell To Winter

10 PHOTOS Of Spring's Awakening: Pune Flourishes With Floral Farewell To Winter