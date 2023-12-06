Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Held For Selling Hashish Openly |

The Begumpura police arrested a notorious drug peddler, identified as Arshad Wahed Khan (23, Kohinoor Colony, Mugalpura), for openly selling Hashish on the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Road on Tuesday night.

According to the police, they received information from informers that the notorious drug peddler was roaming on the road between Panchakki and GMCH Road in search of customers. Acting on this information, the police rushed to the spot and apprehended Arshad. During the search, the police found 166 grams of Hashish, valued at Rs 2,000 per gram and totaling Rs 3,32,000, kept in a plastic bag in his pant. Additionally, they seized a mobile phone worth Rs 15,000 and a knife, bringing the total value of confiscated items to Rs 3,47,000.

Based on the complaint lodged by API Vishal Ingale, a case has been registered with the Begumpura police station on Monday. PI Amrapali Tayade is further investigating the case.