Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Arrested For Illegal Transportation Of Sand |

The Waluj MIDC police arrested a man, Aryan Vilas Dabhade (19, Teesgaon), for illegally transporting sand at Jaimalhar Chowk, CIDCO Waluj Mahanagar on Sunday.

Police seized one brass of sand valued at Rs 5,000 and a tempo worth Rs 7 lakh.

Acting on information received on Sunday afternoon about the illegal sand transportation, the police set a trap and intercepted the suspected tempo (MH01 L 2355).

They discovered one brass of sand in the vehicle. The seized sand and tempo, collectively valued at Rs 7 lakh, led to the registration of a case against Aryan Dabhade at the Waluj MIDC police station based on a complaint filed by Surajkumar Agrawal.

The case is currently under investigation by PSI Deepak Rothe, guided by PI Avinash Aghav.