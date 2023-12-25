Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Arrested For Illegal Transportation Of Sand

The Waluj MIDC police arrested a man, Aryan Vilas Dabhade (19, Teesgaon), for illegally transporting sand at Jaimalhar Chowk, CIDCO Waluj Mahanagar on Sunday.
Police seized one brass of sand valued at Rs 5,000 and a tempo worth Rs 7 lakh.
Acting on information received on Sunday afternoon about the illegal sand transportation, the police set a trap and intercepted the suspected tempo (MH01 L 2355).
They discovered one brass of sand in the vehicle. The seized sand and tempo, collectively valued at Rs 7 lakh, led to the registration of a case against Aryan Dabhade at the Waluj MIDC police station based on a complaint filed by Surajkumar Agrawal.
The case is currently under investigation by PSI Deepak Rothe, guided by PI Avinash Aghav.
