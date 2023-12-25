 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Arrested For Illegal Transportation Of Sand
Police seized one brass of sand valued at Rs 5,000 and a tempo worth Rs 7 lakh.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, December 25, 2023, 04:23 PM IST
The Waluj MIDC police arrested a man, Aryan Vilas Dabhade (19, Teesgaon), for illegally transporting sand at Jaimalhar Chowk, CIDCO Waluj Mahanagar on Sunday.

Acting on information received on Sunday afternoon about the illegal sand transportation, the police set a trap and intercepted the suspected tempo (MH01 L 2355).

They discovered one brass of sand in the vehicle. The seized sand and tempo, collectively valued at Rs 7 lakh, led to the registration of a case against Aryan Dabhade at the Waluj MIDC police station based on a complaint filed by Surajkumar Agrawal.

The case is currently under investigation by PSI Deepak Rothe, guided by PI Avinash Aghav.

