 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mahayuti Still In Dilemma Over Seats In Marathwada
Maha Vikas Aghadi has declared six out of the eight candidates for Marathwada. Four seats have been given to Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress has got three seats, and the NCP (SP) will be fielding its candidate from one seat in the region. Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday has declared a list of 18 candidates.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, March 28, 2024, 01:23 PM IST
article-image
A picture of earlier MahaYuti meeting | File pic

As the Maha Vikas Aghadi has declared most of the seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the constituencies of the Marathwada region, the Mahayuti is still in a dilemma over some of the seats. The chaos over the seats of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dharashiv, and Hingoli has not yet been resolved.

article-image

The list includes Chandrakant Khaire for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sanjay Jadhav for Parbhani, Nagesh Ashtikar for Hingoli, and Omraje Nimbalkar for Osmanabad (Dharashiv). The Congress candidates are Vasantrao Chavan for Nanded and Dr. Shivaji Kalge for Latur, while the Jalna candidate has not yet been declared. The NCP will contest from Beed, but the name of the candidate has not been declared. Congress candidate Dr. Kalyan Kale is likely to get the chance to contest from Jalna, and Bajrang Sonawane or Jyoti Mete from Beed.

article-image

In Mahayuti, BJP will contest from Nanded, Latur, Beed, and Jalna. Shiv Sena and NCP (Ajit Pawar) have not yet declared a single candidate in Marathwada. There is a claim from BJP, Shinde, and Ajit Pawar groups for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dharashiv, and Hingoli, which has not yet been resolved.

