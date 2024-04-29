 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mahatma Phule Statue Desecration Condemned In Waluj Meeting
The meeting took place at the Mahatma Phule Smarak in Bajajnagar on Sunday

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, April 29, 2024, 03:58 PM IST
Mahatma Jyotirao Phule |

The statue of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule was recently desecrated in Yavatmal, prompting a meeting at Waluj to condemn the incident on Sunday.

Litterateur and social activist Dr BG Gaikwad said, "The intellectual revolution propounded by Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule will endure as long as the earth and the sun exist in the universe. Phule made immense contributions in spreading the ideology of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj among the people. He was the driving force behind the educational, social, cultural, religious and progressive movements in Maharashtra. He dedicated his entire life to the well-being of society. Therefore, we condemn the desecration of his statue."

The meeting took place at the Mahatma Phule Smarak in Bajajnagar on Sunday. Subsequently, a delegation of social activists submitted a memorandum to the Waluj MIDC Police Station, demanding stern action against the antisocial elements responsible for the desecration.

The programme concluded with inspirational songs sung by renowned singer Shriram Potdar. Sunil Kale, Dr Vasant Harkal, Chakradhar Dake, Ganesh Ghule and others also addressed the gathering.

Rajan Somase, Santosh Chaudhary, Nana Jagtap, Ankush Pund, Suresh Gadekar, Sanjay Darwante, Sunil Muneshwar, Laxman Hiwale, and others were present during the meeting. Avinash Sontakke conducted the proceedings of the function, while Shriram Potdar proposed a vote of thanks.

