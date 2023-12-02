Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Livestock Officer Demands Bribe To Clear Insurance Claim Of Dead Goats, Arrested | representational image

The Anti-corruption bureau (ACB) arrested livestock officer Arun Shankarrao Gaware (51, Kannad) for demanding Rs 2,000 bribe to a woman complainant for clearing the insurance bills on the death of her goats.

According to the sources, two goats of the complainant woman died; for the same she had filed for an insurance.

However, taking advantage of the situation, Gaware demanded Rs 2,000 for clearing the insurance claim of Rs 9,600 this year in the month of July.

Unhappy with the demands of Gaware, the woman finally lodged a complaint with the ACB, who after confirmation of the demand, arrested Gaware.

A case has been registered with the Kannad city police station who is further investigating the matter.