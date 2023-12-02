Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Jain Sanskar Pathshala Organised To Inculcate Religious Values Among Children |

The Jain Sanskar Pathshala organised by Shwetambar Shravak Sangh at Mahavir Bhavan recently, received a good response from all the participants.

Many children who participated with their mothers in the religious Swadhyay and various religious activities were seen enthused about the event.

The aim of the programme was to inculcate the religious values among the children, said an official.

Ujwalla Bamb, Sarita Bamb, Puja Desarda, Sushma Kothari, Sulbha Pariya took efforts for the success of the programme.