 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Jain Sanskar Pathshala Organised To Inculcate Religious Values Among Children
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Jain Sanskar Pathshala Organised To Inculcate Religious Values Among Children

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Jain Sanskar Pathshala Organised To Inculcate Religious Values Among Children

Many children who participated with their mothers in the religious Swadhyay and various religious activities were seen enthused about the event.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Saturday, December 02, 2023, 10:53 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Jain Sanskar Pathshala Organised To Inculcate Religious Values Among Children |

The Jain Sanskar Pathshala organised by Shwetambar Shravak Sangh at Mahavir Bhavan recently, received a good response from all the participants. 

Many children who participated with their mothers in the religious Swadhyay and various religious activities were seen enthused about the event. 

The aim of the programme was to inculcate the religious values among the children, said an official. 

Ujwalla Bamb, Sarita Bamb, Puja Desarda, Sushma Kothari, Sulbha Pariya took efforts for the success of the programme.

Read Also
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Marathwada Literary Meet On December 2, 3 In Gangapur
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ajit Pawar’s Tour Cancelled Owing Opposition From Maratha Organisations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ajit Pawar’s Tour Cancelled Owing Opposition From Maratha Organisations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Livestock Officer Demands Bribe To Clear Insurance Claim Of Dead Goats,...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Livestock Officer Demands Bribe To Clear Insurance Claim Of Dead Goats,...

Chhatrapati Sambhajianagar: 3 Burglars Arrested By Crime Branch Police

Chhatrapati Sambhajianagar: 3 Burglars Arrested By Crime Branch Police

BAMU VC Elevated Stature Of University: Senate Members

BAMU VC Elevated Stature Of University: Senate Members

Event to observe International Day of Persons With Disabilities Held In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Event to observe International Day of Persons With Disabilities Held In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar