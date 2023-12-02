Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Marathwada Literary Meet On December 2, 3 In Gangapur | Representational image

Gangapur tehsil will witness a two day literary meet, 43rd Marathwada Sahitya Sammelan on Saturday and Sunday respectively which will be held at Shri Muktanand College.

The first day of the literary meet will be inaugurated by deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar on Saturday at 10 am while the president of the sammelan Dr Jagdish Kadam will preside over.

MLC Satish Chavan took the initiative to organise the event for the first time in Gangapur tehsil where a "Kavi Sammelan" too will be seen at 1.30 pm. Renowned poet Devidas Phulari will be present for the event. MLC Chavan appealed the people of Gangapur tehsil and surrounding areas to attend the function in large numbers.