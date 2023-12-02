 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Marathwada Literary Meet On December 2, 3 In Gangapur
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Marathwada Literary Meet On December 2, 3 In Gangapur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Marathwada Literary Meet On December 2, 3 In Gangapur

The first day of the literary meet will be inaugurated by deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar on Saturday at 10 am while the president of the sammelan Dr Jagdish Kadam will preside over.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Saturday, December 02, 2023, 02:01 AM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Marathwada Literary Meet On December 2, 3 In Gangapur | Representational image

Gangapur tehsil will witness a two day literary meet, 43rd Marathwada Sahitya Sammelan on Saturday and Sunday respectively which will be held at Shri Muktanand College. 

The first day of the literary meet will be inaugurated by deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar on Saturday at 10 am while the president of the sammelan Dr Jagdish Kadam will preside over. 

MLC Satish Chavan took the initiative to organise the event for the first time in Gangapur tehsil where a "Kavi Sammelan" too will be seen at 1.30 pm. Renowned poet Devidas Phulari will be present for the event. MLC Chavan appealed the people of Gangapur tehsil and surrounding areas to attend the function in large numbers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Marathwada Literary Meet On December 2, 3 In Gangapur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Marathwada Literary Meet On December 2, 3 In Gangapur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Banished Criminal Found At Tea Kiosk, Arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Banished Criminal Found At Tea Kiosk, Arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Property Tax Recovery Drive Initiated By CSMC Receives Good Response From...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Property Tax Recovery Drive Initiated By CSMC Receives Good Response From...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: City Police Seizes Auto Rickshaw And Gutkha Worth Rs 1.20L During Raid

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: City Police Seizes Auto Rickshaw And Gutkha Worth Rs 1.20L During Raid

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Talathi And His Accomplice Arrested For Accepting Bribe

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Talathi And His Accomplice Arrested For Accepting Bribe