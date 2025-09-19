 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Lions, Bears & Foxes To Be Brought To Siddhar Garden Zoo From Shivmogga Sanctuary
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 08:12 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Lions, Bears & Foxes To Be Brought To Siddhar Garden Zoo From Shivmogga Sanctuary | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A pair of lions, bears and foxes will be brought from Shivmogga Sanctuary in Karnataka to the Siddhar Garden Zoo in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. A team from the zoo went to Shivmogga on Friday. After the inspection of the animals by the team, they will be brought to the zoo.

Earlier, a team from Shivmogga Sanctuary came to the city and inspected the tigers in Siddhar Garden. The tigers will be exchanged for Srimoga Sanctuary; in lieu of them, the zoo will get a lion, a bear and a fox.

