Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Lions, Bears & Foxes To Be Brought To Siddhar Garden Zoo From Shivmogga Sanctuary | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A pair of lions, bears and foxes will be brought from Shivmogga Sanctuary in Karnataka to the Siddhar Garden Zoo in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. A team from the zoo went to Shivmogga on Friday. After the inspection of the animals by the team, they will be brought to the zoo.

Earlier, a team from Shivmogga Sanctuary came to the city and inspected the tigers in Siddhar Garden. The tigers will be exchanged for Srimoga Sanctuary; in lieu of them, the zoo will get a lion, a bear and a fox.

The exchange of the animals is done through the central animal exchange programme, in which the animals from various zoos and sanctuaries are exchanged where there are no such animals available. In Siddharth Garden, the tigers were in excess numbers, and hence, the demand from Shivmogga was raised for tigers from Siddhar Garden Zoo, run by Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation.

On Friday, two officers, including Garden superintendent Vijay Patil and Sanjay Nandan from the zoo, had left for Srimoga. They will inspect the animals before they are brought into the zoo, and then the animals will be brought here.