Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Lady Doctor Injured In Clash At GMHC; Watch Video

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Lady Doctor Injured In Clash At GMHC

On Thursday around 8pm, two groups of youths engaged in a violent clash within the casualty ward of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The altercation involved the use of rods and sticks, resulting in a lady resident doctor sustaining severe head injuries. The injured doctor is currently undergoing treatment in the ward. Following the incident, resident doctors expressed their displeasure by halting work in the hospital.

The clash originated from a prior fight between two groups of youths, with Shaikh Syed Shaikh Samsher and Shaikh Shakeel being admitted to GMCH for injuries sustained in the earlier confrontation. At around 8pm, a group of 8 to 10 youths armed with sticks and rods entered the casualty ward, creating chaos. The youths, displaying erratic behavior, hurled rods in the air, leading to a lady doctor being struck. The miscreants also assaulted other doctors and hospital staff.

In response, resident doctors in the casualty department took a stand to protest the incident and demanded strict action against the perpetrators, advocating for the registration of a case against them.

Dean Dr Shivaji Shukre immediately arrived at the spot to negotiate with the resident doctors, assuring them that stringent measures would be taken. A case has been registered with the Begumpura police station, and the resident doctors withdrew their agitation following the registration of the case.