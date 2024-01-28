Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Jawaharnagar Police Return 22 Stolen Bicycles To Owner |

The number of complaints regarding the theft of approximately 80 sports bicycles within the Jawaharnagar police station jurisdiction had been steadily increasing. Taking prompt action, the police apprehended three juvenile thieves and recovered the stolen bicycles from them. In a Republic Day function organised at the Jawaharnagar police station, the cycles were returned to their rightful owners after verification. 22 bicycles were handed back to their owners during the event.

Following several reports of bicycle thefts, the Jawaharnagar police station initiated an investigation under the leadership of PI Vyankatesh Kendre. Utilising CCTV footage from various locations, the police identified three minors involved in the thefts. Within a span of two weeks, the police successfully resolved the case and apprehended the culprits.

During the ceremony held at the police station, the children who reclaimed their bicycles expressed their happiness, while their parents appreciated the swift action taken by the police. The police have urged individuals to approach the Jawaharnagar police station with the necessary documentation to claim their stolen cycles.

The event was organised under the supervision of CP Manoj Lohiya, DCP Navneet Kanwat, ACP Dr Ranjeet Patil, Ashok Thorat, PI Vyankatesh Kendre, Dilip Chandan, and PSI Ramesh Rathod. The efforts of station employees, including Rajendra Shingane, Shon Pawar, Sandeep Kshirsagar, Javed Pathan, Rajesh Chavan, Shrikant Kale, Bala Bairagi, Dnyaneshwar Shelar, Vijay Sure, and others, contributed to the success of the programme.