Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Jai Bhavaninagar Residents Voice Concerns Over Lack Of Drainage System

Residents of Jai Bhavaninagar in the Kamlapur area are experiencing significant inconveniences due to the absence of a drainage system. The situation is particularly challenging for women in the locality.

On Sunday, residents staged a protest at the Gram Panchayat, urging officials to prioritize the installation of a drainage pipeline in the area. Kamlapur is situated adjacent to the Waluj Industrial area, prompting many factory workers to purchase small plots in Kamlapur and its vicinity for housing.

Being within the jurisdiction of Kamlapur Gram Panchayat, it is the responsibility of the Panchayat to provide essential amenities to the residents. However, neither the Panchayat nor the plot developers have fulfilled these obligations. The community is grappling with issues related to roads, drainage, street lights, and drinking water, with the drainage problem being particularly severe.

Residents visited the Gram Panchayat on Sunday, demanding immediate action to install a drainage line. Subsequently, Sarpanch Ramesh Argade, former Sarpanch Amol Lohkare, Gajanan Bomble, and other officials visited Jai Bhavaninagar to assess the situation. They assured residents that work on the drainage line would commence shortly.