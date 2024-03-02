Mumbai: Road Closures For Drainage Construction In Matunga & Antop Hill; Traffic Diversions In Place Till May

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation | File

Two roads falling under the Matunga and Antop Hill traffic jurisdiction will be closed till May as BMC will be constructing drainage water lines in the areas.

In the Matunga traffic jurisdiction, BMC will be constructing a 1725-meter drainage on the Lakshmi Nappu Road from Welingkar College to Bhandarkar Road to Bhaudaji Road. Hence, the traffic on these routes will be diverted, announced Mumbai Traffic Police officials on Friday. The route from Telang Road from C.G Raman Chowk to Shri Matunga Gujrathi Seva Mandal Chowk will be made into one-way traffic.

As an alternative route, vehicle traffic will be diverted to Bhandarkar Road – motorists shall take a left towards Maheshwari Garden Circle through Bhaudaji Road. This diversion will be in effect till May 31.

In the Antop Hill traffic jurisdiction, BMC will be constructing a 230-meter drainage water line on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Hemant Manjrekar Road to Pratikshanagar (Maratha Hotel) in the Sion-Koliwada area. The above-mentioned roads will be closed for vehicular traffic.

Instead, motorists – coming from GTB Nagar Railway Station road, going towards Pratiksha Nagar – shall opt for Jayshankar Yadnik Marg – straight onto Hemant Manjrekar Road, taking a left turn to GTB Nagar Monorail Station to Wadala Depot Monorail Station and final left turn at Runwal Park to proceed to their destination.

Meanwhile, vehicles coming from Pratiksha Nagar to GTB Nagar Railway Station road will go to Runwal Park – right turn to Wadala Depot Monorail Station – to GTB Nagar Monorail Station to Mukundrao Ambedkar Road – right turn at Swarn Bindra Kaur Chowk – to proceed to their destination. The said diversion will be in effect till May 31 as well.