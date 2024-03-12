Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Interstate Goat-Theft Racket Busted; Goats and Items Worth Over ₹11 Lakh Seized

In response to the increasing goat thefts within the Vadod Bazar police station's jurisdiction, the police successfully dismantled an interstate gang responsible for these crimes. The gang members stole goats and subsequently sold them in other states.

Abdul Rehman Ali Bajaman, a villager from Pirbawada, filed a complaint stating that unidentified individuals had stolen 45 of his goats, valued at ₹2.25 lakh, from a tin shed on his farm on the night of March 6.

Vadod Bazar Police Station PI Sunil Ingale and his team conducted a thorough investigation, leading to the arrest of suspects Nisar Multani (43), Ansar Shah Sardar (36, Jalna), Raees Sardar (20, Jalna), Dattu Mundkule (36, Jalna), Balaji Dahure (20), and Anees Mia (39, Pirbawada). During interrogation, the accused admitted to stealing the goats with the intention of selling them in the state of Telangana.

The police seized 51 goats valued at ₹2.25 lakh, mobile phones worth ₹57,000, a pickup van valued at ₹5 lakh, and a car worth ₹3 lakh, bringing the total amount to ₹11,12,000.