Maharashtra: Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Businessman's VIP Mobile Number Ported With Fake Aadhaar

A 43-year-old businessman has lodged a complaint with the police claiming that his fancy mobile number, which is available for Rs 2 lakh currently in the market, was ported to another telecom company by an unknown person using a fake Aadhaar card.

According to the police, the victim originally hails from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and is into clothing business. The victim had been using his VIP mobile number for business for the last 12 years. In June 2023, the victim had recharged the number for 10 months, so the validity of the mobile number stayed.

Recently, the victim found that the SIM in the phone was switched off after which he went to the telecom company's office to replace the SIM. It was then the victim was informed by the telecom company staff that the said SIM had been ported to another telecom company in Mumbai.

The victim was informed that the entire process to port the number to another telecom company was done online. An SMS request was also sent to port out the said number. Having learnt about this fraud, the victim approached the police and got an offence registered in the matter.

An inquiry into the matter revealed that some unknown person has obtained the victim's mobile number using a fake Aadhaar card. The police have also received information about the mobile recharge store from where the alleged criminal act had taken place.

The Cyber Police Station in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar has registered a case under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using genuine a forged) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.