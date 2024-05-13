 Mumbai: New Traffic Diversion Issued For PM Modi's Election Roadshow At LBS Marg On May 15; Check Details Here
The DCP's notification mentioned that the road show would draw a significant crowd, affecting traffic on LBS Road and its nearby areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is planning to hold a roadshow on May 15 in the Ghatkopar area and in order to avoid traffic mishap and inconvenience for the motorists, the Mumbai Traffic Police have issued a notification announcing road closure at several spots on the Lal Bahadur Shashtri - that stretches from Thane to Sion.

In the notification, issued by deputy commissioner of police Dr Raju Bhujbal, Eastern suburbs traffic, it said that the road show will attract large number of followers which will impact the vehicular traffic movement in the vicinity of LBS Road which is why on LBS Road - from Gandhi Nagar Junction to Naupada Junction and on Mahul-Ghatkopar Road from Meghraj Junction to R.B Kadam Junction will be closed on both the bounds from 2 pm to 10 pm on May 15. 

Elaborating on this, the notification said that the three roads which will be closed are: Andheri Ghatkopar Link Road from Ghatkopar Junction to Sakinaka Junction, Gulati Petrol Pump Junction from Hiranandani Kailas Complex Road and Golibar Maidan and Ghatkopar Metro Station (west) towards Sarvodaya Junction.

The alternate routes for the motorists recommended are travelling via the Eastern Express Highway, Western Express Highway, Andheri-Kurla Road, Saki Vihar Road, MIDC Central Road, Santacruz-Chembur Link Road, Sion-Bandra Link Road or Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road. 

