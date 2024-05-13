Mumbai Rains: Narrow Escape For Kids As Coconut Tree Falls On Autorickshaw, Driver Seriously Injured; Scary VIDEO Surfaces

A coconut tree fell just moments after kids rushed for cover. However, an auto-rickshaw driver was seriously injured in the incident in Mumbai's Jogeshwari on May 13 | FPJ

Several parts of Mumbai was hit by a dust storm on Monday (May 13). The severe dust storm also brought in its wake incidents of tree fall across the city. One such incident of a coconut tree falling on a rickshaw in Jogeshwari showed how a few kids had a narrow escape.

However, the auto rickshaw driver was not so lucky and he was badly injured in the incident. The driver was rushed to Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray trauma center and is undergoing treatment.

The video captured how the kids noticed the coconut tree dangerously swaying in the gusty winds just before coming down. The kids managed to run away to safety and the tree came thudding down on a rickshaw that had just dropped a passenger.

Hoarding falls in Ghatkopar

A large hoarding fell in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai after the dust storm and gusty winds. The hoarding fell at a petrol pump station and seven people were injured in the incident. The injured were admitted to Rajawadi Hospital.

Under-construction metal parking tower collapses in Wadala

An under-construction metal parking tower collapsed on the road in Wadala area amid gusty wind and dust storm, a video showed. However, there were no casualties in the incident.