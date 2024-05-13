Mumbai: Powai Residents Release Manifesto; Demand Brake On Redevelopment

Powai | Representational Image

Mumbai: Powai residents released a citizen charter for the candidates contesting from the Mumbai North-East constituency for the Lok Sabha elections. The charter demands a break to redevelopment, advocacy for GST exemption to cooperative societies, bringing Powai lake under the watch of the Ministry of Environment and more.

As citizens associations from different parts of the city are releasing their manifesto for the candidates before the parliamentary elections, a residents association of Hiranandani Gardens in Powai, one of the most affluent residential locality Hiranandani Gardens in the eastern suburbs, also released their manifesto on Monday.

Powai Action Forum, through its manifesto, demanded to stop further commercialisation of residential colonies by putting the brakes on the redevelopment of very well built commercial buildings of less than 30 years. Citing government policies, the charter demanded that commercial and industrial activities should be shifted to peripheries of large metropolises.

It demanded that the elected member of parliament should support Powai residents’ fight for stopping the Citipark redevelopment project alleging that it will begin the end of peaceful residential locality and start a renewed frenzy of commercial buildings’ redevelopment, creating bigger traffic chaos and noise pollution. It also expects help from the MP for Hiranandani Gardens societies to get conveyance from the trio of Builder, MMRDA and the state government.

The citizens charter demanded advocacy for GST exemption to cooperative housing societies. It also demanded road relaying of JVLR while Metro work is underway, asking for an exception from perennial repairs.

It also demanded that the iconic Powai Lake should be brought under the watch of the environment ministry for its sustained nurturing and the pollution control board should look into noise pollution in the area and penalise the violators. It also demanded directives to BEST to replace all old big diesel buses with smaller electrical buses.

The manifesto also highlighted local issues concerning the municipal corporation demanding support from the MP. It demanded that Powai should be turned into a hawker free zone and the menace of stray dogs should be controlled by carrying out neutering operations.

The residents have also put forth a demand for parking spaces and multi-storey parking lots and implementation of no parking for school buses on busy roads. It also demanded that the BMC should be forced to stop indiscriminate lopping of trees, and should instead widen the tree bases to help them grow without breaking footpaths and falling in every monsoon.