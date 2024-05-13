Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MVA Alleges Huge Cashflow In 4th Phase During Polling

Representational Image

A voter turnout of 52.49% was recorded till 5 pm on Monday in 11 of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra, where polling is underway in the fourth phase of the general election, the state electoral office said.

Polling began at 7.00am in Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Maval, Pune, Shirur, Ahmednagar, Shirdi and Beed constituencies.

Nearly 60.60% polling was registered in Nandurbar constituency which is the highest percentage in the fourth phase of election in the state. On the other hand, 43.89% polling has been registered in Shirur which is lowest among the all 11 constituencies. Apart from that, Jalna (58.85%), Beed (58.21%) Raver (55.36%), Aurangabad (54.02%) are the constituencies which registered highest turnout. Pune (44.90%), Maval (46.03%), Jalgaon (51.98%), Shirdi (52.27%), Ahmadnagar (53.27%) were among the constituencies with lowest polling.

In the 11 constituencies, there were 23,284 polling centres, 83 of which are deemed critical.

Voting was held using 53,959 ballot units, 23,284 control units, and 23,284 VVPAT machines, a poll official said.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders claimed that large amounts of cash were reportedly being transferred to and fro, ostensibly to buy votes in the Lok Sabha elections.

Crying foul, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit R Pawar and Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar who is contesting from Pune, hurled the allegations targeting the ruling alliance of Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP (AP) in Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik Lok Sabha constituencies.

Posting a purported video of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde alighting from a helicopter in Nashik with two security personnel lugging at least two heavy bags, Raut demanded to know why the CM travelled with such bulky luggage for just a two-hour-long poll campaign trip.

“Today, a packet arrived here in the name of everyone called 'Raja' with the 'prasad' and a plea by the guardian minister to vote for his party. The irony is that in many villages, the local refused to accept the 'prasad' and in others, the village elders siphoned off half the 'prasad'," said Rohit R Pawar in a jibe at the BJP's LS candidate from Ahmednagar Dr Sujay R Vikhe-Patil, who is battling against NCP (SP)'s challenger Nilesh D Lanke.

However, Sujay Vikhe Patil denied any wrongdoing. “The money which was shown by the NCP SP does not belong to my party workers. In the year, 2019, Baramati Agro workers were apprehended while distributing money in Karjat Jamkhed in Ahmednagar. So, Rohit Pawar should see that allegation first.”

Reports of destroying EVMs were emerged from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Beed, Pune, Maval and Shirur area areas.