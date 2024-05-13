 Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: MMRDA Responds With Skilled Team And Equipment
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 13, 2024, 10:35 PM IST
article-image
Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse | X | FPJ

Mumbai: In a proactive response to the recent incident at Cheda Nagar, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) dispatched a dedicated team of 60 personnel from Metro Line 4 Amar Mahal site to provide support. The team included 25 labourers proficient in the field of lifting operations to assist at the accident site.

The team from Metro Line 4 Amar Mahal site brings with them a wealth of experience and expertise that helped aid the rescue and recovery efforts at Cheda Nagar.

In addition to the skilled labourers, the team was equipped with essential machinery and tools, including 4 Hydra cranes, 500 metric ton cranes (2nos) and four gas cutters to facilitate operations at the site.

article-image

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Metro Line 4 workers from Amar Mahal Ghatkopar provided crucial support in this difficult time to the BMC (MCGM) in managing the incident.

