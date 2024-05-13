 Mumbai: 3 Dead After Hoarding Falls On BPCL Petrol Pump In Ghatkopar; BMC To File Complaint Against Railway & Advertising Company
Over 59 people were injured in the incident and several people are feared trapped at the petrol pump station, according to the BMC.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, May 13, 2024, 08:16 PM IST
Large hoarding fell in Mumbai's Ghatkopar that injured | X | FPJ

Mumbai: Three people died in Mumbai's Ghatkopar incident where a large hoarding fell at a petrol pump station following a severe dust storm on Monday (May 13). Over 59 people were injured in the incident and several people are feared trapped at the petrol pump station, according to the BMC.

The hoarding fell on the BPCL Petrol Pump situated at Chedda Nagar in Ghatkopar.

The rescue operations are underway and BMC vehicles are present at the spot.

The civic body said that it would file a case against the Railway and advertising company Ego Media in connection to the case. Allegedly, the hoarding that collapsed causing the loss of lives and property was illegally installed.

"The complaint will be filed for registering an FIR (in the matter) under the Disaster Management Act," said the BMC PRO.

