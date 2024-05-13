Mumbai Rains: 15 Flights Diverted Due To Poor Visibility & Dust Storm

Mumbai Airport | Representational Image

Mumbai: The dust storm and rains on Monday forced to suspend flight operations at the Mumbai international airport for more than an hour, besides diversion of 15 flights. The usual schedule was hit due to low visibility. The dust storm, which struck at around 3pm, lowered the visibility to 300 metres, prompting authorities to temporarily suspend take-offs and landings.

“Due to the inclement weather and dust storms, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport temporarily suspended flight operations for around 66 minutes due to low visibility and gusty winds,” said airport spokesperson. The flight operations resumed at around 5pm after the weather conditions improved.

Last week, Mumbai airport completed its pre-monsoon runway maintenance and repair of both runways – RWY 14/32 & 09/27 – in a marathon six hours schedule conducted by aviation safety specialists. The airport was shut for six hours last Thursday for repairs and maintenance of the runways and taxiway, and the identification and inspection of waterlogged areas.