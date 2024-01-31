FPJ Cyber Secure: Senior Citizen Swindled Of ₹4 Lakh While Attempting To Secure Ayodhya Trip Refund | FPJ Cyber Secure

A 61-year-old man from Dombivali, seeking to visit Ayodhya with his wife and mother to see the Ram temple, fell victim to a cyber-criminal. In his attempt to secure a refund for tickets he had initially tried to book online, but failed, only to discover that his bank account had been debited by Rs4 lakh due to fraudulent activity by the cyber-crook.

Details of scam

According to the Manpada police, on January 17, the complainant wanted to book train tickets for January 5 to visit Ayodhya with his wife and mother from his home town in Varanasi. He tried booking through a train tickets booking app, but while the money got debited from his bank account, the tickets didn’t get booked. The man then surfed the internet to find the customer care number of the app and called the number he came across while surfing. The scammer who attended the call assured him of help and induced him to download a remote access app on his phone, to get his refund.

Victim files complaint

The accused then got control of the complainant’s mobile phone device and managed to siphon Rs4 lakh in two transactions from his bank account.

After having realised that he had been duped, the man approached the police and got an offence registered in the matter. A case was registered last week under the Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and sections 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act, police said.