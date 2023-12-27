Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Inquiry Initiated Into Alleged Irregularities In Zilla Parishad Teacher Transfers; Embezzlement Suspected

Thane: ACB nabs peon of zilla parishad education dept for taking ₹ 2,000 bribe | Representative Image

The Divisional Commissioner has issued orders to inquire into the inappropriate transfers of teachers in the Zilla Parishad’s education department. A three-member committee has been established to investigate the matter. Hence, the education department is under scrutiny, and a significant embezzlement is likely to come to the fore after the inquiry.

Recently, teachers in the primary education department under ZP were transferred, amid allegations of substantial embezzlement during the transfers. The transfers were made in violation of government rules, with preferences given to recommendations from MPs, MLAs, and other political leaders.

Grahak Hakka Sanrakshak Samiti State President Wajed Aslam, State Teachers Council Executive President Baburao Gadekar, State President Rajesh Surve, and social worker Aslam Khan submitted separate memorandums to Divisional Commissioner Madhukarraje Ardad, demanding an inquiry into the matter.

After receiving the complaints, the Divisional Commissioner has set up a three-member inquiry committee, including Assistant Commissioner Rajendra Ahire, Assistant Commissioner Dr. Seema Jagtap, and Assistant Director Rajeshwar Mane. The committee has been directed to submit the report by January 15.