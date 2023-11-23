 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Illegal Gas Refilling Centre Busted In Waluj
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Illegal Gas Refilling Centre Busted In Waluj

The police confiscated 39 filled domestic gas cylinders, 268 empty cylinders, and refilling equipment, totaling Rs 4.83 lakh.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 23, 2023, 06:48 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Illegal Gas Refilling Centre Busted In Waluj | Representational Picture

The city police dismantled an illicit LPG gas refilling center operating from a tin shed in the Waluj industrial area on Tuesday. The apprehended operators, Javed Khan (28), Farhan Khan Bagwan (20), and Arbaz Patiel (23), now face charges.

The police confiscated 39 filled domestic gas cylinders, 268 empty cylinders, and refilling equipment, totaling Rs 4.83 lakh. Although the mastermind, Sadiq Syed Mir (Kamlapur), managed to evade capture, the arrested individuals were presented before the Vaijapur sessions court and remanded in police custody until November 24.

