Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Hawkers And Residents Dispute Comes To Fore Again

The longstanding dispute between hawkers and residents in the old city market area has resurfaced once again. On Monday, traders and residents met with the Commissioner of Police to address the issue of hawkers blocking roads in the area, leading to severe traffic congestion.

Commissioner Manoj Lohiya directed Deputy Commissioner of Police Nitin Bagate to investigate the matter. Bagate visited the old city area to assess the situation and instructed officers to clear the roads ahead of the grand procession scheduled for Gudhi Padwa on Tuesday at 4 pm. Hawkers were instructed not to obstruct the roads with their handcarts and stalls.

As festivals like Eid, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, and Gudi Padwa approach, markets in areas like Shahgunj, City Chowk, Paithan Gate, Gulamandi, Sarafa Road, Raja Bazar, Kasari Bazar, Rangar Gully, Nawabpura, and others are bustling with crowds. However, hawkers continue to sell their products by occupying roads with their carts and stalls, causing inconvenience to traders and residents.

Traders and residents are calling for a permanent solution to address the issue of hawkers in the old city market areas. They argue that frequent traffic jams and the presence of garbage have become commonplace on the roads. A memorandum has been submitted to Police Commissioner Manoj Lohiya, urging action to resolve the situation.