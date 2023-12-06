 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Goon Wandering With Gun To Spread Panic Arrested
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, December 06, 2023, 08:09 PM IST
The crime branch police arrested a hardcore criminal for roaming in the Jinsi area with country-made pistols and live cartridges in it and scaring the people. The arrested has been identified as Amer Khan Hussain Khan (21, Sanjaynagar). Police said crime branch PSI Vishal Bodkhe received the information from the informer that a man was wandering with a pistol in the Jinsi area on Tuesday evening. Accordingly, the police rushed to the spot and nabbed Amer. 

They seized a pistol and three live cartridges worth Rs 50,450 from him. A case has been registered with the Jinsi police station. The police action was executed under the guidance of CP Manoj Lohiya, DCP Aparna Gitay, ACP Dhananjay Patil by PI Sandeep Gurme, PSI Vishal Bodkhe, ASI Satish Jadhav, constabulary staff Sandeep Tayade, Rahul Kharat, Kakasaheb Adhane, Tatyarao Shingare, Anita Tribhuvan and others.

