 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Garbage And Sewage Flow In Kham River Halted By CSMC
Recently, the reservoir was constructed with assistance from the environmental organization Eco Satva. Additionally, an inspection chamber was erected, and a mesh was installed to prevent garbage and sewage from flowing into the nullah. Approximately one ton of garbage is cleared from the mesh of the chamber daily.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, March 25, 2024, 11:21 AM IST
article-image

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has taken decisive steps to halt the flow of garbage and sewage from the nullah behind the Varad Ganesh temple through the Kham river rejuvenation project. Consequently, only clean water will be discharged into the Kham River.

Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G. Srikanth, along with Chief of the Solid Waste Management Department Ravindra Jogdand, directed officials to cease the flow of garbage and sewage into the Kham River. In line with these directives, Kham River special officer Asadullah Khan, city engineer A. B. Deshmukh, and technical department chief Amol Kulkarni devised a plan to construct a reservoir in the nullah behind the Varad Ganesh temple, near Siddharth Garden. Recently, the reservoir was constructed with assistance from the environmental organization Eco Satva. Additionally, an inspection chamber was erected, and a mesh was installed to prevent garbage and sewage from flowing into the nullah. Approximately one ton of garbage is cleared from the mesh of the chamber daily.

The initiative was launched as part of the septic tank free campaign. Jogdand mentioned that a permanent solution to this issue will be implemented under the disintegrated sewage management centre.

