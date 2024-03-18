 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Gang Of Robbers From Bihar Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Gang Of Robbers From Bihar Arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Gang Of Robbers From Bihar Arrested

According to reports, on February 29, a city trader, Hakim Mohammad Iqbal (73), had withdrawn ₹1.80 lakh from a bank opposite the District Court. While he was returning home with the money on his two-wheeler, he was followed by individuals on a motorcycle who then snatched the bag containing the money at Kranti Chowk.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, March 18, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
article-image
‘BIZARRE’ LOVE: Man Plans Robbery To Meet Gf’s Expensive Wishes, ₹5L Looted At Petrol Pump | Unsplash

The city police have apprehended members of a gang from Bihar, who were involved in the robbery of ₹1.80 lakh from a city trader at Kranti Chowk in February. The gang members had previously been apprehended by the Rahuri police in connection with other robbery cases. Subsequently, the City Chowk police have taken them into custody for their involvement in another robbery case.

According to reports, on February 29, a city trader, Hakim Mohammad Iqbal (73), had withdrawn ₹1.80 lakh from a bank opposite the District Court. While he was returning home with the money on his two-wheeler, he was followed by individuals on a motorcycle who then snatched the bag containing the money at Kranti Chowk.

Read Also
VIDEO: Businessman Shot Dead In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Waluj, Investigation Underway
article-image

Both the City Chowk police and the crime branch initiated parallel investigations into the incident. On Wednesday, gang members Ajit alias Gautam Guruddin Yadav, Rahul Kumar Gulabchand Yadav, Piyush alias Sindu Kumar Yadav, Chandan Kumar Gulla Yadav, and two others (all residents of Kathiyar, Bihar) were spotted in front of a bank in Rahuri. While patrolling, the Rahuri police apprehended all of them based on suspicion.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to a robbery of ₹8 lakh in Solapur and another robbery of ₹1.80 lakh in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The Rahuri police promptly informed the city police about the arrest. Consequently, the city police took custody of the accused and brought them to the city on March 14th.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Wait, What? Horse Goes On Rampage, Bites 12 In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Wait, What? Horse Goes On Rampage, Bites 12 In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Arijit Singh Concert: From Bad Sound System To Parking Issues, Punekars SLAM Organisers For Poor...

Arijit Singh Concert: From Bad Sound System To Parking Issues, Punekars SLAM Organisers For Poor...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Gang Of Robbers From Bihar Arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Gang Of Robbers From Bihar Arrested

VIDEO: Businessman Shot Dead In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Waluj, Investigation Underway

VIDEO: Businessman Shot Dead In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Waluj, Investigation Underway

VIDEO: Arijit Singh Mesmerises Fans With Soulful Performance At Pune Concert

VIDEO: Arijit Singh Mesmerises Fans With Soulful Performance At Pune Concert