Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Gang Of Robbers From Bihar Arrested

The city police have apprehended members of a gang from Bihar, who were involved in the robbery of ₹1.80 lakh from a city trader at Kranti Chowk in February. The gang members had previously been apprehended by the Rahuri police in connection with other robbery cases. Subsequently, the City Chowk police have taken them into custody for their involvement in another robbery case.

According to reports, on February 29, a city trader, Hakim Mohammad Iqbal (73), had withdrawn ₹1.80 lakh from a bank opposite the District Court. While he was returning home with the money on his two-wheeler, he was followed by individuals on a motorcycle who then snatched the bag containing the money at Kranti Chowk.

Both the City Chowk police and the crime branch initiated parallel investigations into the incident. On Wednesday, gang members Ajit alias Gautam Guruddin Yadav, Rahul Kumar Gulabchand Yadav, Piyush alias Sindu Kumar Yadav, Chandan Kumar Gulla Yadav, and two others (all residents of Kathiyar, Bihar) were spotted in front of a bank in Rahuri. While patrolling, the Rahuri police apprehended all of them based on suspicion.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to a robbery of ₹8 lakh in Solapur and another robbery of ₹1.80 lakh in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The Rahuri police promptly informed the city police about the arrest. Consequently, the city police took custody of the accused and brought them to the city on March 14th.