Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Gambling Den Operated In Farm Busted, 13 Arrested

Representational Image

The special squad of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police conducted a raid on a sweet lime farm in Pachod, Paithan taluka, and busted a gambling den last Monday.

The police received information that a gambling den was being operated in a hut under a neem tree in a sweet lime farm in Pachod. Accordingly, the squad conducted a raid on the farm behind Hotel Nisarga. They found some people playing cards. The police arrested 13 gamblers and seized articles worth ₹4.22 lakh from them.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Prashant Sarda, Santosh Kale, Balaji Jadhav, Shivaji Narwade, Govind Sawant, Vishnu Maskar, Vinod Khade, Adesh Rathod, Kalyan Gawali, Dilip Rathod, Gajanan Bhumre, Ajay Dukle, and Pankaj Malode.

The seized articles included ₹1.47 lakh cash, two motorcycles, mobile phones, cards, and other items, totaling ₹4.22 lakh.