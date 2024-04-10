 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Fraudster Dupes Assistant Professor Of ₹1.83 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Fraudster Dupes Assistant Professor Of ₹1.83 Lakh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Fraudster Dupes Assistant Professor Of ₹1.83 Lakh

Upon realizing that she had been deceived, she lodged a complaint with the Jinsi police station, and the matter is currently under investigation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 03:30 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Man Loses ₹21 Lakh To Scammers In Stock Trading Investment Fraud | Representational Image

In a recent incident, cyber fraudsters impersonating the Mumbai police duped an assistant professor from the city of ₹1.83 lakh, stating that a case had been registered against her and they would help her withdraw the charges.

According to the details, the victim received a phone call a few days ago from an unknown person who claimed to be from the Mumbai police. He asserted that an Airtel SIM card was registered in her name, and confidential information had been circulated from this SIM card, leading to a case against her with the Mumbai police. The fraudster sent her a fake link to the Supreme Court website, where she received a warrant in her name from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Read Also
Mumbai: Scammers Induce Woman Techie To Take Loan & Pay ₹19 Lakh In Courier Fraud
article-image

Feeling alarmed after receiving such information, she informed the fraudster that she had not purchased any such SIM card. The caller then suggested that some scamsters might have used her identity proofs for purchasing it. Additionally, he falsely claimed that 17 cases had been registered against her in an embezzlement case involving ₹2 crore. Pretending to assist her in resolving the matter, he asked her to install the Mumbai Police Spike app on her phone. Subsequently, he demanded ₹1.93 lakh from her, and she transferred the money to the given account.

Upon realizing that she had been deceived, she lodged a complaint with the Jinsi police station, and the matter is currently under investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune IT Engineer Cheated Of ₹40.5 Lakh On Shaadi.Com Cyber Fraud

Pune IT Engineer Cheated Of ₹40.5 Lakh On Shaadi.Com Cyber Fraud

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: NIA Investigates Three Youths In Bengaluru Blast Case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: NIA Investigates Three Youths In Bengaluru Blast Case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: City Markets Draw Huge Crowds On Gudi Padwa

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: City Markets Draw Huge Crowds On Gudi Padwa

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District Administration Gearing Up For Polls

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District Administration Gearing Up For Polls

Pune Viral Video: Traffic Police's Towing Vehicle Driver Caught Accepting Bribe In Vimannagar; X...

Pune Viral Video: Traffic Police's Towing Vehicle Driver Caught Accepting Bribe In Vimannagar; X...