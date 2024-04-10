Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Fraudster Dupes Assistant Professor Of ₹1.83 Lakh

Mumbai: Man Loses ₹21 Lakh To Scammers In Stock Trading Investment Fraud | Representational Image

In a recent incident, cyber fraudsters impersonating the Mumbai police duped an assistant professor from the city of ₹1.83 lakh, stating that a case had been registered against her and they would help her withdraw the charges.

According to the details, the victim received a phone call a few days ago from an unknown person who claimed to be from the Mumbai police. He asserted that an Airtel SIM card was registered in her name, and confidential information had been circulated from this SIM card, leading to a case against her with the Mumbai police. The fraudster sent her a fake link to the Supreme Court website, where she received a warrant in her name from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Feeling alarmed after receiving such information, she informed the fraudster that she had not purchased any such SIM card. The caller then suggested that some scamsters might have used her identity proofs for purchasing it. Additionally, he falsely claimed that 17 cases had been registered against her in an embezzlement case involving ₹2 crore. Pretending to assist her in resolving the matter, he asked her to install the Mumbai Police Spike app on her phone. Subsequently, he demanded ₹1.93 lakh from her, and she transferred the money to the given account.

Upon realizing that she had been deceived, she lodged a complaint with the Jinsi police station, and the matter is currently under investigation.