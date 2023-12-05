Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Free Plastic Surgery Camp In City From December 13-17 | Sourced

The Lions Club of Aurangabad Chikalthana, in collaboration with the MGM Medical Research Centre and Aurangabad Chemist and Druggist Association, will host a free plastic surgery camp from December 13 to 17.

During a press conference, club president Dr Ujwalla Dahiphale highlighted the camp's legacy, stating, "This annual free plastic surgery camp is a tribute to the late Padmashree Dr Sharadkumar Dicksheet from the US. Dr Dicksheet conducted these camps in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar since 1976, and our Chikalthana Lions Club has been actively supporting this cause. Even after his passing, our club has sustained the tradition for the past 16 years."

A team of doctors from the US, including Dr Raj Lala, Dr Lalita Lala, Dr Amit Bassanwar, alongside local doctors such as Dr Ujwalla Dahiphale, Dr Datta Kadam, Dr Nitin Tathe, and others, will perform surgeries focusing on conditions like cleft lips, squint eyes, facial scars, among others.

Over the past 47 years, a remarkable count of 14,152 surgeries has been performed at this camp. This year's camp commences at 8:30am on December 13, starting with the screening of approximately 1,000 patients at the Lions Eye Hospital in N-1, Cidco. Approximately 500 patients will be chosen for surgeries, which will take place at the MGM Hospital.

During the camp, the Lions Club of Aurangabad City will provide free meals to patients and their families, while the Chemist and Druggist Association will supply free medications. Dr Dahiphale emphasised that screening, surgery, medication, and follow-up care are entirely free for the patients.