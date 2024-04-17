Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Engineer Son Brutally Murders Father

An engineer by profession murdered his father by strangulating him and later stabbing him with a screwdriver at Deepnagar in Satara area on Tuesday morning. Later, he also tried to kill his mother by strangulating her. Moreover, after the murder, he tried to create a scene that his father was killed in an attack by the thieves. However, the police got suspicious and interrogated him firmly, after which, he spilled the beans. The accused engineer has been identified as Rohit Shrikrishna Patil (30) and the deceased as Shrikrishna Wamanrao Patil (62, Deluxe Park, Deepnagar).

According to the complaint lodged by daughter of the deceased, Gauri Patil (18), the accused Rohit, an engineer by profession, used to take money from people to invest in the share market and then return the share in the profit to the people. However, due to the ups and downs in the share market, he incurred losses to the tune of ₹30 lakh. The investors used to bother him for their money frequently. Rohit then asked his father Shrikrishan to give him money, but he refused.

Shrikrishna retired from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL). He is a native of Sillod and has been living with his wife, son and a daughter at Deepnagar in Satara area for the past two years. His elder daughter has been married.

Read Also Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Missing Youth Found Murdered In Mountains

On April 15, all the four had dinner together and went to sleep. At around 6 am, the next day, Gauri heard her mother screaming and Rohit was trying to strangle her. When she went running in her father’s room to inform him about the incident, she found him lying in a pool of blood. She then tried to save her mother, but Rohit left his mother and started beating Gauri, she mentioned in her complaint.

Gauri somehow managed to escape from the home and called her elder sister and told her about the incident. Meanwhile, Rohit called Gauri on her phone and asked her to come back and threatened that he will end his life. When Gauri returned, she saw the neighbours had gathered in the house.

Meanwhile, Rohit created a scene that some thieves had entered the house and his father was killed in their attack. He scattered all the articles in the house. He had threatened and told his mother that she must tell the police that ₹70 lakh and jewellery were stolen from the house. However, the police got suspicious of his activities and took him into custody for inquiry and then he confessed to the murder.