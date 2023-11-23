Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Eklavya Residential Public School Invites Applications for Admissions | Representational Pic

Applications are open for the entrance test for admission to the Eklavya Residential Public School, English Medium, targeting students from tribal communities.

The call is extended to students in 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th grades enrolled in Ashram Shalas, Zilla Parishad, municipal corporation, and council schools across government and granted schools in 12 districts under the jurisdiction of the additional commissioner, tribal development, Amravati.

Teachers are responsible for completing student applications and submitting them to the respective project officers and integrated tribal development offices. The proforma for applications is accessible at government ashram shalas and project officers. The submission deadline for applications is February 17, 2024, with the entrance test scheduled for February 25, 2024.