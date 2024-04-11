Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ramadam Eid Celebrated With Enthusiasm; Watch Video

Atish Wankhede

Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as Ramzan Eid, was celebrated with gaiety and enthusiasm in the city and the surrounding areas on Thursday. The Muslim community, after fasting for the entire month of Ramzan, celebrated Eid at the end of the month on Thursday by offering prayers at various mosques in the city.

Special prayers were offered at the Eidgah in the Cantonment area in the early morning, followed by the exchange of Eid wishes among people. The administration made arrangements for offering prayers at the Eidgah, where around 15,000 people from the city offered Namaz. A large pandal was erected outside the Eidgah, where eminent dignitaries from various fields and religions gathered to convey wishes to the Muslim community members who came out of the Eidgah after offering Namaz. Later, people visited the houses of their friends and relatives and enjoyed Sheer Khurma, a special milk drink served on the occasion of Ramzan Eid.

Prayers were also offered at 21 mosques and special locations in the city. The police deployed additional forces at various places to prevent any untoward incidents. Policemen were stationed at stationary and fixed points, and senior officers closely monitored every activity in the city for the past 24 hours. Special prayers were conducted between 9 am to 10 am at 21 Eidgahs and mosques in the city. Around 15,000 people offered Namaz at the Eidgah in Cantonment, and approximately 10,000 at the Eidgah in the Satara area.

Parking arrangements were made for people coming to the Cantonment area at Town Hall, Mallick Ambar Chowk, Makai Gate, Dr Ambedkar College of Arts and Commerce, Jubilee Park, Mohmood Darwajah, Millind College, and other locations. A total of 4 DCPs, 4 ACPs, 33 inspectors, 119 API and PSIs, and 1590 men and women police personnel were deployed for security.