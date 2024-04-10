PHOTOS: With Food, Clothes, And Mehendi, Spirit Of Eid Takes Over Pune

By: Aakash Singh | April 10, 2024
Women shopping for bangles in Pune's camp area ahead of Eid al-Fitr
Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan
Food stalls at Kausar Baug in Pune serve eclectic delicacies for Iftar during whole month of Ramadan
A woman selecting food to order at a stall in Kausar Baug
Women buying 'Sewai' (vermicelli) from the market
Sewai is one of the special dishes prepared during the Eid
Tamboli Masjid in Budhwar Peth set for Eid al-Fitr on Thursday
Crowd in Pune's Kondhwa area ahead of Eid al-Fitr
Skull caps on sale in Pune market for Eid al-Fitr