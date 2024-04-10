PHOTOS: With Food, Clothes, And Mehendi, Spirit Of Eid Takes Over Pune

By: Aakash Singh | April 10, 2024

Women shopping for bangles in Pune's camp area ahead of Eid al-Fitr

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan

Food stalls at Kausar Baug in Pune serve eclectic delicacies for Iftar during whole month of Ramadan

A woman selecting food to order at a stall in Kausar Baug

Women buying 'Sewai' (vermicelli) from the market

Sewai is one of the special dishes prepared during the Eid

Tamboli Masjid in Budhwar Peth set for Eid al-Fitr on Thursday

Crowd in Pune's Kondhwa area ahead of Eid al-Fitr

Skull caps on sale in Pune market for Eid al-Fitr