Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Pramod Yeole Reflects on Successful Tenure As BAMU Vice Chancellor |

Dr Pramod Yeole, the Vice Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU), expressed satisfaction with his tenure, noting his accomplishment in regularising the university's affairs over the past four and a half years. The retiring Vice Chancellor expressed gratitude for the affection shown by the people of the region and highlighted the positive memories of his time spent at BAMU.

Dr Yeole is set to retire on December 31, and he engaged with the media to discuss the university's progress. Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhale, Dean Dr Walmik Sarwade, Dr Bhalchandra Waikar, Dr Chetna Sonkamble, Dr Prashant Amrutkar, Dr Kailas Pathrikar, PRO Dr Sanjay Shinde, and others were present.

'I am satisfied that I could do excellent work during my tenure'

"I have been working in the field of education for the past 40 years. I was selected as one of the first five candidates to be appointed as the vice chancellor on twelve occasions. Finally, I received the honor to be the vice chancellor of BAMU, named after Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. I tried to transform the existing procedures, and I am satisfied that I could do excellent work during my tenure," Dr Yeole said.

He extended gratitude to teachers, students, and staff for their cooperation. Dr Yeole expressed happiness about the successful academic audit of 391 affiliated colleges. Various national and international conferences, such as the Akhil Bharti Commerce Congress, Western Region Vice Chancellors Conference, State Sports Festival, G-20 Conference lecture series, and others, were successfully organised.

Numerous projects, including the Covid Lab, file tracking system, all online procedures, convocation ceremonies, online admission processes, youth festivals, the introduction of a virology syllabus, online Ph.D. admission processes, research fellowships for 1,975 researchers, and minor research projects for teachers, were implemented during his tenure.